Northern Trust (NTRS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) reported $2.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. EPS of $2.69 for the same period compares to $2.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 billion, representing a surprise of +2.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.37.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 7.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7.6%.

: 7.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7.6%. Net interest margin (FTE) : 1.8% versus 1.7% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1.8% versus 1.7% estimated by four analysts on average. Average Balance-Total earning assets : $143.04 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $142.52 billion.

: $143.04 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $142.52 billion. Nonaccrual Loans and Leases : $76.7 million compared to the $64.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $76.7 million compared to the $64.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Global Family Office : $107.3 million versus $107.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.

: $107.3 million versus $107.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change. Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total : $577.8 million versus $580.74 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.

: $577.8 million versus $580.74 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change. Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Custody and Fund Administration : $496.4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $488.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

: $496.4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $488.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%. Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total : $729.6 million compared to the $720.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.

: $729.6 million compared to the $720.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year. Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Securities Lending : $23.1 million compared to the $21.54 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.

: $23.1 million compared to the $21.54 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year. Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Other : $44.3 million compared to the $43.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.

: $44.3 million compared to the $43.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year. Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Investment Management : $165.8 million versus $167.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.

: $165.8 million versus $167.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change. Net Interest Income - FTE Adjusted: $654.3 million compared to the $604.24 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how Northern Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Northern Trust have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

