Northern Trust (NTRS) Q1 Earnings Meet, Revenues Lag Estimates

Northern Trust Corporation’s NTRS first-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $1.51 have met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, the bottom line declined 15% year over year.

Shares of NTRS fell marginally in the pre-market trading, likely on lower-than-expected revenues. A full-day trading session will depict a clearer picture.

Results have been adversely impacted by a rising expense base, worsening credit quality, lower fee income and weak capital ratios. Yet, a rise in net interest income (NII), driven by higher rates, acted as a tailwind.

Net income was $334.6 million, down 14% year over year.

Revenues Increase, Costs Rise

Quarterly total revenues of $1.74 billion were up 2% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 billion.

NII was $531.2 million in the first quarter, gaining 39% year over year. The net interest margin (NIM) was 1.58%, increasing from 1.03% in the prior-year quarter.

Trust, investment and other servicing fees totaled $1.06 billion, down 9% from the prior-year quarter. Other non-interest income was $149.8 million, down 11% from the prior-year quarter.

Non-interest expenses increased 7% to $1.28 billion in the first quarter. The upswing stemmed from an elevation in compensation, equipment and software, as well as occupancy costs.

AUM and AUC Fall

As of Mar 31, 2023, Northern Trust’s total assets under custody (AUC) declined 8% year over year to $11 trillion, while total assets under management (AUM) fell 11% to $1.33 trillion.

Credit Quality Deteriorates

The total allowance for credit losses was $213 million, increasing 12% year over year. NTRS created provisions for credit losses of $15 million in the first quarter compared with $2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Total non-accrual assets plunged 51.5% to $48.9 million as of Mar 31, 2023.

Capital Ratios Decent, Profitability Declines

Under the Standardized Approach, as of Mar 31, 2023, the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, the total capital ratio and the Tier 1 leverage ratio were 11.3%, 14.5% and 7.3% compared with 11.4%, 13.6% and 6.5%, respectively, in the prior-year quarter.

Return on average assets was 0.92%, down from 0.97% in the year-ago quarter. Also, the return on average common equity was 12.4% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 14.2%.

Capital Deployment Activities

In the quarter, Northern Trust returned $259.5 million to its shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Our Viewpoint

Northern Trust’s first-quarter performance was affected by declines in AUC and AUM. Better revenues on rising NII will continue. However, escalating expenses and any decline in fee income may threaten NTRS’ profitability in the upcoming quarters.

Northern Trust Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Northern Trust Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Northern Trust Corporation Quote

Currently, Northern Trust carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Banks

U.S. Bancorp’s USB first-quarter 2023 earnings per share (excluding merger and integration-related charges) of $1.16 handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 per share and improved 17.2% from the prior-year quarter.

USB’s results benefited from an increase in NII, supported by higher interest rates. However, a decline in non-interest income (largely on lower mortgage banking income) and higher expenses were concerning. Also, USB’s credit quality deteriorated in the reported quarter.

Citizens Financial Group CFG reported first-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $1, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11. Nonetheless, the bottom line rose from 93 cents in the year-ago quarter.

CFG’s results reflected NII growth on a rise in interest-earning assets. However, an escalation in expenses, lower non-interest income and a rise in provisions were dampeners.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.