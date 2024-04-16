Northern Trust (NTRS) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Northern Trust Corporation’s NTRS first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (excluding the impact of loss on available-for-sale debt securities and FDIC special assessment fees) of $1.70 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47. The bottom line also increased 12.6% year over year.

Results have been aided by a rise in fee income. Also, an increase in total assets under custody (AUC) and assets under management (AUM) balances supported financials. However, a fall in net interest income (NII) and elevated expenses were the major headwinds.

Net income was $214.7 million, down 35.8% year over year.

Revenues Fall & Expenses Rise

Quarterly total revenues (GAAP basis) of $1.65 billion were down 5.6% year over year. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 billion.

NII was $535.4 million in the quarter under review, down 1.7% year over year. The net interest margin was 1.61%, falling from 1.62% in the prior-year quarter.

Trust, investment and other servicing fees totaled $1.14 billion, up 7.5% from the year-ago quarter. Other non-interest loss was $24.2 million against the income of $149.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Non-interest expenses increased 6.2% to $1.36 billion in the reported quarter. The uptick stemmed from an elevation in all components except occupancy costs.

AUM and AUC Rise

As of Mar 31, 2024, Northern Trust’s total AUC increased 16.3% year over year to $12.8 trillion. Also, total AUM rose 12.8% to $1.5 trillion.

Credit Quality Deteriorates

Total allowance for credit losses was $201.5 million, decreasing 5.4% year over year. Total non-accrual assets decreased 24.3% to $37 million as of Mar 31, 2024.

NTRS released provisions for credit losses of $8.5 million in the first quarter against the provision of $15 million in the year-ago quarter.

Capital Ratios Unchanged, Profitability Declines

Under the Standardized Approach, as of Mar 31, 2024, the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio and the total capital ratio were 11.4% and 14.2%, respectively, remaining unchanged from the prior-year quarter. The Tier 1 leverage ratio was 7.8% compared with 8.1% in the prior-year quarter.

Return on average assets was 0.60%, down from 0.92% in the year-ago quarter. Also, the return on average common equity was 7.3% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 12.4%.

Capital Deployment Activities

In the reported quarter, Northern Trust returned $285.4 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Our Viewpoint

NTRS’ first-quarter performance was aided by a rise in fee income. Its increasing AUC and AUM balances are likely to support financials. Nonetheless, a decline in NII and escalating expenses may threaten the company’s profitability in the upcoming quarters.

Northern Trust Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Northern Trust Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Northern Trust Corporation Quote

Currently, Northern Trust sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of Other Major Banks

Wells Fargo & Company’s WFC first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.26 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10. The adjusted figure excludes the impacts of expenses from the FDIC special assessment. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported earnings per share of $1.23.

Results have benefited from higher non-interest income. An improvement in capital ratios and a decline in provisions were other positives. However, the decrease in NII and loan balances and an increase in expenses were the undermining factors for WFC.

Citigroup Inc.’s C first-quarter 2024 net income from continuing operations per share of $1.58 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13. However, the metric declined 28% from the year-ago quarter.

However, C witnessed declines in total loans and deposits in the quarter. Also, a decline in revenues and deteriorating credit quality are near-term woes.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.