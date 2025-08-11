Is Northern Trust (NTRS) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Northern Trust Corporation is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 869 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Northern Trust Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTRS' full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, NTRS has moved about 22.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 9.1%. This shows that Northern Trust Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 208.6%.

The consensus estimate for Pagaya Technologies Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 3.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Northern Trust Corporation belongs to the Banks - Major Regional industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.2% so far this year, so NTRS is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. falls under the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this industry has 93 stocks and is ranked #60. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.3%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Northern Trust Corporation and Pagaya Technologies Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

