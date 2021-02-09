Northern Trust (NTRS) Inks Strategic Alliance With IHS Markit

Northern Trust NTRS has entered into a strategic agreement with IHS Markit Ltd. INFO, per which, both the firms will be able to offer mutual institutional clients innovative solutions and services. IHS Markit is provider of the thinkFolio multi-asset class investment management platform.

The move forms part of Northern Trust’s efforts to streamline investment operations for asset managers and asset owners.

The alliance between thinkFolio and Northern Trust’s middle office outsourcing platform is expected to provide a fully-integrated, end-to-end process that streamlines workflows and mitigates clients’ operational costs.

Also, the company informed that as a result of this collaboration, thinkFolio clients leveraging the IHS Markit managed service hosted on the Amazon Web Services cloud will be able to gain from the service focused on multi-asset class transaction capture, enhanced position data synchronization and reconciliation.

Pete Cherecwich, president of Corporate & Institutional Services at Northern Trust said, "Our collaboration and technology integration with a number of leading front office platforms is key to driving operational efficiencies for our clients, minimizing implementation costs, reducing operational costs, increasing speed to market – and ultimately positively impacts their bottom line, helping them to optimize performance."

Brett Schechterman, managing director and global head of thinkFolio at IHS Markit said, "We are advocates for Northern Trust’s Whole Office open architecture and interoperable ethos and look forward to matching thinkFolio’s cross-asset class strength, flexibility and managed service with the strength of Northern Trust’s middle office solutions to deliver further operational alpha for our clients."

Our Take

Northern Trust has been continuously trying to enhance digital offerings in order to meet the changing consumer demand, especially amid the pandemic. Also, its implementation of expense reduction initiatives and strategic additional efforts to improve productivity are anticipated to yield positive results. However, low interest rates environment poses a concern.

The stock has gained 16.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 31.2%.

The stock presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

With the growing demand for digital currencies, companies have been making investments to ensure their availability to clients. Last December, Goldman GS was in the news for aiming to roll out the automated investment service, Marcus Invest, which is under trials with staff.

In October 2020, Bank of America BAC launched its digital financial planning tool — Life Plan. Customers will be able to access the Life Plan program through the bank’s mobile app and website.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS): Free Stock Analysis Report



IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.