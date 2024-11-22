Northern Trust (NTRS) Up 6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS). Shares have added about 6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Northern Trust due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Northern Trust Q3 Earnings Beat on Higher Fee Income, Costs Rise

Northern Trust’s third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported earnings per share of $1.49.



Results benefited from a rise in fee income. Also, an increase in total AUC and AUM balances supported financials. Strong capital ratios were another positive. However, a rise in expenses acted as a spoilsport.



Net income (GAAP basis) was $464.9 million, up 41.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Northern Trust’s Revenues & Expenses Rise

Quarterly total revenues (GAAP basis) of $1.97 billion increased 19.5% year over year. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87 billion.



NII on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $569.4 million in the quarter under review, up 23.1% year over year. The net interest margin (NIM) was 1.68%, up 23 basis points from the prior-year quarter.



Trust, investment and other servicing fees totaled $1.2 billion, up 7.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Other non-interest income increased 32.6% to $209.6 million from the prior-year quarter. The rise was primarily driven by a $68.1 million pre-tax gain related to the sale of an equity investment (after-tax $51.4 million) recorded in other operating income.



Non-interest expenses increased 6.4% to $1.36 billion in the reported quarter. The uptick stemmed from an elevation in all components except for occupancy and other operating expenses.

Northern Trust’s AUC and AUM Rise

As of Sept. 30, 2024, Northern Trust’s total AUC increased 25.2% year over year to $13.8 trillion. Also, total AUM rose 21.6% to $1.62 trillion.

Northern Trust’s Credit Quality: Mixed Bag

Total allowance for credit losses was $220 million, up 5% year over year.



Total non-accrual assets decreased 43.1% to $39.3 million as of Sept. 30, 2024. The company reported provisions for credit losses of $8 million in the third quarter, down 42.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Northern Trust’s Capital and Profitability Ratios Improve

Under the Standardized Approach, as of Sept. 30, 2024, the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.6%, up from 11.4% reported in the prior-year quarter. The total capital ratio was 15.6%, up from 14.5% in the year-ago quarter. The Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.1% compared with 7.9% in the prior-year quarter.



Return on average assets was 1.26%, up from 0.93% in the year-ago quarter. Also, the return on average common equity was 15.4% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 11.6%.

Northern Trust’s Capital Distribution Activities

In the reported quarter, Northern Trust returned approximately $453 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Outlook

Fourth Quarter



Management expects total operating expenses to be up approximately 2% compared to $175.3 million in the third quarter of 2024.



2024



NII is anticipated to remain flat from $1.98 billion in 2023.

