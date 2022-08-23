Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.75

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of October to $0.75. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.0%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Northern Trust's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time.

Northern Trust has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Northern Trust's payout ratio of 38% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 30.1%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 34% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain. NasdaqGS:NTRS Historic Dividend August 23rd 2022

Northern Trust Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.12 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $3.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Northern Trust has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Northern Trust Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 13 Northern Trust analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

