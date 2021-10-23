Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.70

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) will pay a dividend of US$0.70 on the 1st of January. The dividend yield will be 2.2% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Northern Trust's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Northern Trust's earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 22.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 44%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Northern Trust Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:NTRS Historic Dividend October 23rd 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$1.12 to US$2.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.6% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Northern Trust Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Northern Trust has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.5% per year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

Our Thoughts On Northern Trust's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Northern Trust is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 14 analysts we track are forecasting for Northern Trust for free with public analyst estimates for the company. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.