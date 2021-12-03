Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.70

Northern Trust Corporation's (NASDAQ:NTRS) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.70 per share on 1st of January. This means the annual payment is 2.4% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Northern Trust's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Northern Trust's dividend was only 44% of earnings, however it was paying out 210% of free cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 15.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 43% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Northern Trust Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:NTRS Historic Dividend December 3rd 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from US$1.12 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$2.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.6% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Northern Trust Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see Northern Trust has been growing its earnings per share at 8.6% a year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Northern Trust that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

