NORTHERN TRUST Earnings Results: $NTRS Reports Quarterly Earnings

NORTHERN TRUST ($NTRS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $1.90 per share, beating estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,940,000,000, missing estimates of $1,986,681,244 by $-46,681,244.

NORTHERN TRUST Insider Trading Activity

NORTHERN TRUST insiders have traded $NTRS stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER CHERECWICH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,285 shares for an estimated $4,635,164 .

. STEVEN L FRADKIN (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 36,974 shares for an estimated $3,811,488 .

. SUSAN COHEN LEVY (EVP and General Counsel) sold 19,585 shares for an estimated $2,002,762

THOMAS A SOUTH (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,804 shares for an estimated $958,852 .

. JANE KARPINSKI (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,600 shares for an estimated $689,792 .

. TERESA PARKER (President/Asset Servicing) sold 4,439 shares for an estimated $447,717

JASON J. TYLER (President/Wealth Management) sold 2,237 shares for an estimated $252,042

JOHN LANDERS (Controller) sold 900 shares for an estimated $100,296

NORTHERN TRUST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 333 institutional investors add shares of NORTHERN TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 321 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NORTHERN TRUST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTRS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/07/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 01/23/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/03/2025

NORTHERN TRUST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTRS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NTRS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $102.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $95.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $102.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $110.0 on 01/03/2025

