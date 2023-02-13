Northern Trust Cuts Stake in Simmons First National (SFNC)

Fintel reports that Northern Trust has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.72MM shares of Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC). This represents 4.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 5.80MM shares and 5.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.47% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.95% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Simmons First National is $24.48. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 8.95% from its latest reported closing price of $22.47.

The projected annual revenue for Simmons First National is $1,021MM, an increase of 17.41%. The projected annual EPS is $2.33, an increase of 27.09%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simmons First National. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 5.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFNC is 0.13%, a decrease of 5.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.73% to 94,401K shares. The put/call ratio of SFNC is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,788K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,642K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,667K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 6.11% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,095K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,128K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 5.74% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,664K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,714K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 8.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,395K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,325K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Simmons First National Declares $0.20 Dividend

On January 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $22.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.56%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.80%, the lowest has been 1.83%, and the highest has been 4.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.64 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Simmons First National Background Information

Simmons First National Background Information

Simmons Bank is an Arkansas state-chartered bank that began in 1903. Through the decades, Simmons has developed a full suite of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers and business customers alike. Simmons has grown steadily and today operates more than 200 branch locations throughout Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Simmons is the subsidiary bank for Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of $22.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020.

