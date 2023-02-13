Northern Trust Cuts Stake in Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU)

Fintel reports that Northern Trust has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.31MM shares of Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU). This represents 10.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 0.32MM shares and 11.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.98% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kewaunee Scientific. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEQU is 0.05%, an increase of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 1,022K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Minerva Advisors holds 158K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEQU by 6.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 96K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 84K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEQU by 19.92% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 66K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 30K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kewaunee Scientific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1906, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The Company's products include steel, wood, and laminate casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin worksurfaces and sinks. The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Statesville, North Carolina. Direct sales offices are located in the United States, India and Singapore. Three manufacturing facilities are located in Statesville serving the domestic and international markets, and one manufacturing facility is located in Bangalore, India serving the local and Asian markets.

