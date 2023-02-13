Northern Trust Cuts Stake in Kellogg (K)

Fintel reports that Northern Trust has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.23MM shares of Kellogg Company (K). This represents 17.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 62.36MM shares and 18.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.41% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.46% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kellogg is $74.77. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 10.46% from its latest reported closing price of $67.69.

The projected annual revenue for Kellogg is $15,767MM, an increase of 2.95%. The projected annual EPS is $4.24, an increase of 50.53%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1634 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kellogg. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to K is 0.29%, a decrease of 0.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 308,899K shares. The put/call ratio of K is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust holds 55,932K shares representing 16.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,532K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in K by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Keybank National Association holds 20,797K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,846K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in K by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,421K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,154K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in K by 86.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,618K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,457K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in K by 3.99% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,224K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,457K shares, representing a decrease of 35.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in K by 24.06% over the last quarter.

Kellogg Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kellogg Company strives to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Company's beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®,RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. Kellogg is also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform.

