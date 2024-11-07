Northern Trust cuts prime rate to 7.75%

Northern Trust (NTRS) has decreased its prime rate from 8.00% to 7.75%, effective Friday, November 8, 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NTRS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.