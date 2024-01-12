Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 19.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.66 billion, exhibiting an increase of 9.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 12% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Northern Trust Corporation metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total' stands at $623.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total' will reach $483.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Securities Lending' should come in at $20.43 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Other' to come in at $40.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Custody and Fund Administration' should arrive at $425.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Global Family Office' of $91.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Investment Management' will reach $137.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Balance-Total earning assets' at $125.58 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $133.79 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' to reach 7.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.1% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Nonperforming Assets (Nonaccrual Assets)' reaching $102.09 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $45.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Nonaccrual Loans and Leases' will likely reach $101.94 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $45.90 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $1.20 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $984.50 million.



Shares of Northern Trust Corporation have experienced a change of -2.9% in the past month compared to the +3.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NTRS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

