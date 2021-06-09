Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NTRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that NTRS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $119.97, the dividend yield is 2.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTRS was $119.97, representing a -2.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $123.10 and a 65.16% increase over the 52 week low of $72.64.

NTRS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ). NTRS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.6. Zacks Investment Research reports NTRS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.99%, compared to an industry average of 38.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NTRS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NTRS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NTRS as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBE with an increase of 19.67% over the last 100 days. KCE has the highest percent weighting of NTRS at 1.97%.

