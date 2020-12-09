Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NTRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NTRS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $94.63, the dividend yield is 2.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTRS was $94.63, representing a -14.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $110.48 and a 55.97% increase over the 52 week low of $60.67.

NTRS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). NTRS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.03. Zacks Investment Research reports NTRS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.65%, compared to an industry average of -29.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NTRS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

