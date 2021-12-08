Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 01, 2022. Shareholders who purchased NTRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that NTRS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $120.17, the dividend yield is 2.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTRS was $120.17, representing a -5.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $126.73 and a 36.25% increase over the 52 week low of $88.20.

NTRS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL). NTRS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.34. Zacks Investment Research reports NTRS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.13%, compared to an industry average of 40.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ntrs Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

