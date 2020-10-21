Northern Trust Corp. Reveals Drop In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) reported earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $294.5 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $384.6 million, or $1.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.9% to $1.49 billion from $1.55 billion last year.

Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $294.5 Mln. vs. $384.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.32 vs. $1.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q3): $1.49 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.

