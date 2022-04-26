Northern Trust Corp. Reports Increase In Q1 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $389.3 million, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $375.1 million, or $1.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $1.72 billion from $1.58 billion last year.

Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $389.3 Mln. vs. $375.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.77 vs. $1.70 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.64 -Revenue (Q1): $1.72 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year.

