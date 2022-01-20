Northern Trust Corp. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $401.7 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $236.2 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $1.67 billion from $1.52 billion last year.

Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $401.7 Mln. vs. $236.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.91 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.

