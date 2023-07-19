Northern Trust Corp. Q2 Income Retreats, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $327.1 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $391.5 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $1.76 billion from $1.77 billion last year.

Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $327.1 Mln. vs. $391.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.56 vs. $1.86 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.62 -Revenue (Q2): $1.76 Bln vs. $1.77 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.