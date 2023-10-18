Northern Trust Corp. Profit Retreats In Q3, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $311.6 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $378.6 million, or $1.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $1.74 billion from $1.77 billion last year.

Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $311.6 Mln. vs. $378.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.49 vs. $1.80 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.47 -Revenue (Q3): $1.74 Bln vs. $1.77 Bln last year.

