Northern Trust Corp. Bottom Line Drops In Q4, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $108.4 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $151.0 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $1.55 billion from $1.52 billion last year.

Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $108.4 Mln. vs. $151.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.52 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.21 -Revenue (Q4): $1.55 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.

