Northern Trust Corp. Announces Fall In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit totaled $371.1 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $409.9 million, or $1.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $1.56 billion from $1.52 billion last year.

Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $371.1 Mln. vs. $409.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.70 vs. $1.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.74 -Revenue (Q4): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.

