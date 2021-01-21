Northern Trust Corp. Announces Fall In Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $240.9 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $371.1 million, or $1.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $1.52 billion from $1.55 billion last year.

Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $240.9 Mln. vs. $371.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.12 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.52 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.

