Northern Trust Corp. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) released earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $437.2 million, or $2.29 per share. This compares with $445.0 million, or $2.22 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $2.030 billion from $1.975 billion last year.

