Northern Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NTRS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $96.43, changing hands as low as $95.83 per share. Northern Trust Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTRS's low point in its 52 week range is $79.30 per share, with $114.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.09. The NTRS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

