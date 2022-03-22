Northern Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NTRS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $117.10, changing hands as high as $117.84 per share. Northern Trust Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTRS's low point in its 52 week range is $97.36 per share, with $135.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.53. The NTRS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

