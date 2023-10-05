Northern Trust - 4.70% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - DpSh Rp1 (NTRSO) Price Target Increased by 7.91% to 25.28

The average one-year price target for Northern Trust - 4.70% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - DpSh Rp1 (NASDAQ:NTRSO) has been revised to 25.28 / share. This is an increase of 7.91% from the prior estimate of 23.43 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.16 to a high of 29.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.97% from the latest reported closing price of 19.91 / share.

Northern Trust - 4.70% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - DpSh Rp1 Declares $0.29 Dividend

On July 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.18 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 received the payment on October 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $19.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.90%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Trust - 4.70% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - DpSh Rp1. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTRSO is 0.36%, an increase of 5.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.62% to 3,694K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,289K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRSO by 3.18% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 744K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares, representing an increase of 5.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRSO by 8.97% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 332K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares, representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRSO by 7.81% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 273K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRSO by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF holds 232K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares, representing an increase of 10.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRSO by 12.88% over the last quarter.

