Northern Technologies International Reports Climb In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Northern Technologies International (NTIC) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.701 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $0.411 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Northern Technologies International reported adjusted earnings of $1.806 million or $0.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $20.842 million from $18.270 million last year.

Northern Technologies International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

