Northern Technologies International Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Northern Technologies International (NTIC) released earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $0.121 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $0.976 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Northern Technologies International reported adjusted earnings of $0.227 million or $0.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $21.50 million from $20.68 million last year.

Northern Technologies International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.121 Mln. vs. $0.976 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $21.50 Mln vs. $20.68 Mln last year.

