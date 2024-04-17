Northern Technologies International (NTIC) Price Target Increased by 5.26% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for Northern Technologies International (NasdaqGM:NTIC) has been revised to 20.40 / share. This is an increase of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 19.38 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.00% from the latest reported closing price of 14.89 / share.

Northern Technologies International Declares $0.07 Dividend

On January 17, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 31, 2024 received the payment on February 14, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $14.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.13%, the lowest has been 1.25%, and the highest has been 4.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=197).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Technologies International. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTIC is 0.23%, a decrease of 8.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.24% to 4,128K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 519K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTIC by 19.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 303K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ballast Asset Management holds 270K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares, representing an increase of 19.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTIC by 24.94% over the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 260K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing an increase of 33.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTIC by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 260K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing an increase of 33.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTIC by 52.81% over the last quarter.

Northern Technologies International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and services in over 60 countries either directly or via a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures, independent distributors and agents. NTIC's primary business is corrosion prevention marketed primarily under the ZERUST® brand. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST® rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets for over 40 years and in recent years has targeted and expanded into the oil and gas industry. NTIC offers worldwide on-site technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues. NTIC's technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC's products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. NTIC also markets and sells a portfolio of bio-based and biodegradable polymer resins and finished products marketed under the Natur-Tec® brand.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.