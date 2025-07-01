Northern Technologies International Corporation Sets Date for Fiscal 2025 Third-Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Northern Technologies International Corporation will announce its fiscal 2025 third-quarter results on July 10, 2025.

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) has announced that it will release its fiscal 2025 third-quarter financial results on July 10, 2025, before the market opens, with the news release accessible on its Investor Relations webpage. Following the release, a conference call will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, featuring CEO Patrick Lynch and CFO Matt Wolsfeld discussing the financial results and future outlook, followed by a Q&A session. Participants can register for the call through a provided URL to receive dial-in details, and a live audio webcast will also be available. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be accessible for one year on the NTIC website. NTIC specializes in environmentally beneficial products, with a focus on corrosion prevention under the ZERUST® brand, and has been serving various industries for over 50 years.

Potential Positives

NTIC will release its fiscal 2025 third-quarter financial results, indicating potential transparency and accountability to investors.

The conference call allows for direct engagement between management and investors, fostering communication and trust.

NTIC's established presence in over 65 countries and its focus on environmentally beneficial products highlight the company's commitment to sustainability andglobal marketreach.

The upcoming financial results and outlook provide important insights into NTIC’s performance and strategic direction moving forward.

Potential Negatives

There is no specific financial guidance or preview of earnings provided, which may create uncertainty among investors prior to the earnings release.



The press release does not address any previous performance issues or concerns that might be lingering from past quarters, which could raise questions about transparency and confidence.



Limited engagement details for the conference call, requiring prior registration, may inhibit participation and feedback from investors and analysts compared to more open formats.

FAQ

When will NTIC release its Q3 financial results?

NTIC plans to release its fiscal 2025 third-quarter financial results on July 10, 2025, before market opening.

How can I access the NTICearnings conference call

To access theearnings conference call register at the provided URL to receive a dial-in number and PIN.

Who will present during theearnings call

Patrick Lynch, President and CEO, and Matt Wolsfeld, CFO, will present during theearnings call

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available for approximately one year on NTIC's Investor Relations webpage.

What is NTIC's main business focus?

NTIC primarily focuses on corrosion prevention products and services, marketed mainly under the ZERUST® brand.

$NTIC Insider Trading Activity

$NTIC insiders have traded $NTIC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FALKENHAUSEN KONSTANTIN VON purchased 1,100 shares for an estimated $7,953

NANCY E. CALDERON purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $7,452

$NTIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $NTIC stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MINNEAPOLIS, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC) today announced that it expects to release its fiscal 2025 third-quarter financial results on Thursday, July 10, 2025, before the market opens. A copy of the news release will be available on the Investor Relations section of NTIC’s webpage (www.ntic.com).





In conjunction with NTIC’s release of its financial and operating results, investors, analysts, and other interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





Patrick Lynch, President and CEO, and Matt Wolsfeld, CFO, will review NTIC’s fiscal 2025 third-quarter financial results and outlook, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session.





Details for the conference call are as follows.







CONFERENCE CALL CONFIRMATION:







NTIC Fiscal 2025 Third-Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast





July 10, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. ET (8:00 A.M. CT, 7:00 A.M. MT, 6:00 A.M. PT)





Live Call Participants Registration URL:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIc10eaa899bef4424bf19b3c6f8af6df1







To join the live call and ask a question, a participant must register using the URL above. Once registered, the participant will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN number to access the call.







URL EVENTS & PRESENTATIONS WEBPAGE:







The audio-only webcast can be accessed at the following link:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/biccbv46



. A link to the webcast is also available on the Investor Relations section of NTIC’s webpage. Participants are advised to go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay of the webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately one year on the Investor Relations section of NTIC’s webpage.







About Northern Technologies International Corporation







Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets proprietary, environmentally beneficial products and services in over 65 countries either directly or via a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures, independent distributors and agents. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention marketed mainly under the ZERUST® brand. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST® rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets for over 50 years and more recently has also targeted and expanded into the oil and gas industry. NTIC offers worldwide on-site technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues. NTIC’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. NTIC also markets and sells a portfolio of bio-based and biodegradable polymer resin compounds and finished products marketed under the Natur-Tec® brand.







Investor and Media Contact:







Matthew Wolsfeld, CFO





(763) 225-6600



