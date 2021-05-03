Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 04, 2021

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NTIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NTIC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.55, the dividend yield is 1.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTIC was $15.55, representing a -10.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.35 and a 175.71% increase over the 52 week low of $5.64.

NTIC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). NTIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.04. Zacks Investment Research reports NTIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1766.67%, compared to an industry average of 19.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NTIC Dividend History page.

