Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 02, 2021

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NTIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NTIC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTIC was $13.2, representing a -15.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.66 and a 181.15% increase over the 52 week low of $4.70.

NTIC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). NTIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.15. Zacks Investment Research reports NTIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1500%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NTIC Dividend History page.

