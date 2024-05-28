Northern Superior Resources Completes $8M Financing

Northern Superior Resources (TSE:SUP) has released an update.

Northern Superior Resources Inc. has successfully completed an $8 million private placement, emphasizing significant insider investment. The funding, managed by Cormark Securities Inc., will support the company’s exploration projects in Québec and general corporate functions. Investors were offered both common shares and ‘flow-through shares,’ with the latter to incur qualifying Canadian exploration expenses.

For further insights into TSE:SUP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.