Northern Superior Expands with Key Manitoba Acquisitions

Northern Superior Resources (TSE:SUP) has released an update.
Northern Superior Resources announces that its subsidiary, ONGold Resources, is set to acquire the Monument Bay and Domain Gold Projects in Manitoba, enhancing its exploration portfolio. The acquisition involves a mix of cash, shares, and contingent payments, aiming to establish ONGold as a leading junior explorer in Northern Canada.
