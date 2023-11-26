Northern Star Resources (NESRF) Price Target Increased by 8.99% to 9.13

The average one-year price target for Northern Star Resources (OTC:NESRF) has been revised to 9.13 / share. This is an increase of 8.99% from the prior estimate of 8.38 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.87 to a high of 10.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.59% from the latest reported closing price of 7.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Star Resources. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 8.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NESRF is 0.42%, a decrease of 7.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.63% to 221,362K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 60,581K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,360K shares, representing a decrease of 11.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESRF by 3.61% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,064K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,995K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NESRF by 16.48% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 11,169K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,369K shares, representing an increase of 7.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NESRF by 0.93% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 10,072K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,916K shares, representing a decrease of 8.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NESRF by 11.06% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,911K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,640K shares, representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NESRF by 1.87% over the last quarter.

