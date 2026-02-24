Northern Star Resources (NESRF) Price Target Increased by 12.49% to 23.36

The average one-year price target for Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF) has been revised to $23.36 / share. This is an increase of 12.49% from the prior estimate of $20.77 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.58 to a high of $27.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 151.75% from the latest reported closing price of $9.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Star Resources. This is an decrease of 125 owner(s) or 33.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NESRF is 0.35%, an increase of 15.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 42.45% to 150,507K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,724K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,003K shares , representing an increase of 22.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NESRF by 2.63% over the last quarter.

SGGDX - First Eagle Gold Fund holds 16,666K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,552K shares , representing a decrease of 17.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NESRF by 33.75% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,878K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,882K shares , representing an increase of 23.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESRF by 23.10% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,059K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,964K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NESRF by 22.75% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 7,336K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,499K shares , representing a decrease of 29.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NESRF by 41.10% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.