Northern Star Resources Ltd Updates on Share Buy-Back

Northern Star Resources Ltd has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 411,585 ordinary fully paid securities. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Investors in the financial markets may find this buy-back as a potential indication of the company’s confidence in its future prospects.

