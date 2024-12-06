Northern Star Resources Issues Unquoted Performance Rights

Northern Star Resources Ltd (AU:NST) has released an update.

Northern Star Resources Ltd has announced the issuance of 371,976 unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. This move could potentially strengthen employee engagement and align their interests with company growth, appealing to investors keen on corporate governance and employee participation.

