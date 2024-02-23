Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) Price Target Increased by 6.48% to 14.62

The average one-year price target for Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) has been revised to 14.62 / share. This is an increase of 6.48% from the prior estimate of 13.73 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.37 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.47% from the latest reported closing price of 12.77 / share.

Northern Star Resources Maintains 2.08% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.08%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Star Resources. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NST is 0.42%, a decrease of 3.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.52% to 237,411K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 61,790K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,131K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NST by 14.62% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,269K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,064K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NST by 5.56% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 11,616K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,072K shares, representing an increase of 13.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NST by 24.75% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 11,289K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,169K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NST by 15.02% over the last quarter.

SGGDX - First Eagle Gold Fund holds 11,077K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,484K shares, representing an increase of 68.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NST by 224.62% over the last quarter.

