Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) Price Target Increased by 5.19% to 13.57

The average one-year price target for Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) has been revised to 13.57 / share. This is an increase of 5.19% from the prior estimate of 12.90 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.66 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.31% from the latest reported closing price of 13.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 244 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Star Resources. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NST is 0.44%, an increase of 23.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.30% to 219,258K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 60,084K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,784K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NST by 16.65% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,044K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,211K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NST by 34.53% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 13,579K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,549K shares, representing a decrease of 21.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NST by 2.08% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 9,621K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,674K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NST by 31.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,693K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,464K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NST by 29.54% over the last quarter.

