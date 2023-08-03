Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) Price Target Decreased by 6.03% to 13.04

The average one-year price target for Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) has been revised to 13.04 / share. This is an decrease of 6.03% from the prior estimate of 13.87 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.66 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.26% from the latest reported closing price of 11.51 / share.

Northern Star Resources Maintains 1.95% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.95%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Star Resources. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NST is 0.44%, an increase of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.58% to 223,547K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 67,360K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,084K shares, representing an increase of 10.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NST by 6.50% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,995K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,044K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NST by 0.08% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 10,916K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,621K shares, representing an increase of 11.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NST by 22.00% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 10,369K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,579K shares, representing a decrease of 30.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NST by 24.32% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,640K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,693K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NST by 0.91% over the last quarter.

