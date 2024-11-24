Northern Star Resources Affirms Stable Reserves and Targets

Northern Star Resources Ltd (AU:NST) has released an update.

Northern Star Resources Ltd has confirmed that there are no significant changes to its previously reported Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources, despite normal mining depletion over the past eight months. The company also maintains its production targets up to FY26 and FY29 as first reported in prior announcements. Investors can continue to rely on Northern Star’s strategic plans and production forecasts as the underlying assumptions remain consistent.

