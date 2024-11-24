News & Insights

Stocks

Northern Star Resources Affirms Stable Reserves and Targets

November 24, 2024 — 10:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Northern Star Resources Ltd (AU:NST) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Northern Star Resources Ltd has confirmed that there are no significant changes to its previously reported Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources, despite normal mining depletion over the past eight months. The company also maintains its production targets up to FY26 and FY29 as first reported in prior announcements. Investors can continue to rely on Northern Star’s strategic plans and production forecasts as the underlying assumptions remain consistent.

For further insights into AU:NST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NESRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.