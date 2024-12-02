Northern Star Resources To Acquire De Grey Mining For Around $3.25 Bln

(RTTNews) - Northern Star Resources Limited (NST.AX), a gold producer and exploration company, Monday announced that it has agreed to acquire De Grey Mining Limited (DEG.AX) in a Court-approved scheme of arrangement for a total of around A$5 billion or $3.25 billion.

In Australia, Northern Star closed Monday's regular trading 5.25% lesser at A$16.59, while De Grey closed 29.61% higher at A$1.97.

The company will acquire De Grey and its flagship project, Hemi, a low-cost, long-life and large-scale gold development project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The companies have entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Deed or SID. Under the deal, De Grey shareholders will receive 0.119 new Northern Star shares for every De Grey share they own. This values each De Grey share at A$2.08 or $1.35.

The scheme consideration represents a premium of 37.1 percent to De Grey's last closing price of A$1.52 on November 29.

The De Grey Board fully supports the deal and plans to vote in favor, as long as no better offer comes up and an independent expert confirms the deal is in the best interests of De Grey shareholders.

After the scheme implementation, Northern Star shareholders will own about 80.1 percent of the combined company, and De Grey shareholders will own around 19.9 percent.

Northern Star's Managing Director and CEO, Stuart Tonkin, said, "De Grey's Hemi development project will deliver a low-cost, long-life and large-scale gold mine in the Tier-1 jurisdiction of Western Australia, enhancing the quality of Northern Star's asset portfolio to generate cash earnings."

