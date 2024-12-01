Northern Star Resources to Acquire De Grey Mining

Northern Star Resources Ltd (AU:NST) has released an update.
Northern Star Resources Ltd has announced its plan to acquire De Grey Mining Ltd through a scheme of arrangement, aiming to issue new shares in exchange for De Grey’s fully paid ordinary shares. This strategic move is set to expand Northern Star’s portfolio and enhance its market position, offering potential growth opportunities for investors to consider.
