Northern Star Reports Strong Quarter and Growth Prospects

October 23, 2024 — 05:30 pm EDT

Northern Star Resources Ltd (AU:NST) has released an update.

Northern Star Resources Ltd reported strong operational and financial results for the September 2024 quarter, with gold sales reaching 393,890 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of A$2,082 per ounce. The company generated a substantial net mine cash flow of $122 million and remains on track with the KCGM Mill Expansion. With a robust balance sheet and ongoing strategic investments, Northern Star is well-positioned for continued growth and shareholder returns.

