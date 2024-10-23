Northern Star Reports Strong Quarter and Growth Prospects

Northern Star Resources Ltd (AU:NST) has released an update.

Northern Star Resources Ltd reported strong operational and financial results for the September 2024 quarter, with gold sales reaching 393,890 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of A$2,082 per ounce. The company generated a substantial net mine cash flow of $122 million and remains on track with the KCGM Mill Expansion. With a robust balance sheet and ongoing strategic investments, Northern Star is well-positioned for continued growth and shareholder returns.

For further insights into AU:NST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.