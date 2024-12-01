News & Insights

Northern Star to Acquire De Grey Mining

December 01, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

De Grey Mining Ltd (AU:DEG) has released an update.

Northern Star Resources Ltd has announced its intention to acquire De Grey Mining Ltd through a scheme of arrangement, aiming to consolidate its position in the mining sector. The acquisition will involve exchanging De Grey’s shares for new shares in Northern Star, pending shareholder approval. This move could impact the stock value and market position of both companies.

